Witness: 'I had to lift several bodies from on top of me'

A woman who witnessed the mass shooting inside the nightclub said she saw several bodies.

Sinem Uyanik told how her husband Lutfu Uyanik was wounded in the attack.

Speaking outside Istanbul's Sisli Hospital, she said: "Before I could understand what was happening, my husband fell on top me.

"I had to lift several bodies from on top of me before I could get out."

Her husband's condition was not said to be serious.