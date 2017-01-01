Advertisement

  1. National

'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 35 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, the city's governor has said.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker then opened fire inside the club, which has several hundred people inside
  • The incident happened at around 1.30am local time (11.30pm GMT)
  • Istanbul's governor has said at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured
  • The governor described the shooting as a 'terrorist attack'
  • There were reports that the attacker was dressed in a Father Christmas costume
  • The location and status of the attacker is unknown
  • Emergency services, including police special forces and explosives experts, are currently on the scene
View all 12 updates ›

Witness: 'I had to lift several bodies from on top of me'

Ambulances are seen near the scene of the attack Credit: AP

A woman who witnessed the mass shooting inside the nightclub said she saw several bodies.

Sinem Uyanik told how her husband Lutfu Uyanik was wounded in the attack.

Speaking outside Istanbul's Sisli Hospital, she said: "Before I could understand what was happening, my husband fell on top me.

"I had to lift several bodies from on top of me before I could get out."

Her husband's condition was not said to be serious.

  1. Read more
  2. 12 updates
'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

More top news