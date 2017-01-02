25 killed in crash and fire in Thailand
Some 25 people have died after a van and a pickup truck crashed and caught fire in eastern Thailand.
The van lost control and crossed the grass median, crashing into the pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction.
Only two people survived the crash, police Col. Dusadee Kunchorn Na Ayutthaya, superintendent of the Ban Bung district police station in Chonburi province said.
Both drivers were killed in the crash and investigation into it has been launched.