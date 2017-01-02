Advertisement

Bayern confirm Paul Clement's talks to take Swansea job

Paul Clement previously worked alongside Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid. Credit: PA

Bayern Munich have announced their assistant manager Paul Clement will hold talks to become Swansea's new manager.

The Bundesliga champions confirmed the news in a statement on the club's website.

Co-coach Paul Clement has asked FC Bayern Munich to hold talks with Premier League club Swansea City about a commitment as head coach.

Bayern's head coach Carlo Ancelotti and the management board of FC Bayern Munich have fulfilled this wish.

– Bayern Munich

Premier League bottom club Swansea hope to confirm the appointment of Clement before their Premier League game at Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

The former Derby boss emerged as the Welsh club's number one target after Wales boss Chris Coleman turned down the opportunity to take over at his home town club.