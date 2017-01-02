Bayern confirm Paul Clement's talks to take Swansea job
Bayern Munich have announced their assistant manager Paul Clement will hold talks to become Swansea's new manager.
The Bundesliga champions confirmed the news in a statement on the club's website.
Premier League bottom club Swansea hope to confirm the appointment of Clement before their Premier League game at Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.
The former Derby boss emerged as the Welsh club's number one target after Wales boss Chris Coleman turned down the opportunity to take over at his home town club.