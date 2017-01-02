Advertisement

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
  • At least 39 people were killed and approximately 70 injured
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
  • Eight people have been arrested in connection with the attack
Mother of Istanbul attack victim collapses at funeral

Asli Yildiz kissing a photo of her son resting on his coffin, moments before she passed out. Credit: APTN

The mother of a policeman killed in the Istanbul nightclub attack had to be rushed to hospital after she collapsed at his funeral.

Mourners gathered in the city of Mersin for the burial of Burak Yildiz, who was one of 39 people to be killed in the atrocity in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Elsewhere, the funeral of waiter Kenan Kutluk, who worked in the Reina nightclub where the attack took place, was held in Sivas.

A relative mourning in front of the coffin of policeman Burak Yildiz. Credit: APTN
Mourners at the funeral of Reina nightclub waiter Kenan Kutluk. Credit: APTN
