Mother of Istanbul attack victim collapses at funeral

The mother of a policeman killed in the Istanbul nightclub attack had to be rushed to hospital after she collapsed at his funeral.

Mourners gathered in the city of Mersin for the burial of Burak Yildiz, who was one of 39 people to be killed in the atrocity in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Elsewhere, the funeral of waiter Kenan Kutluk, who worked in the Reina nightclub where the attack took place, was held in Sivas.