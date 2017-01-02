Advertisement

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
  • At least 39 people were killed and approximately 70 injured
  • The shooting was described as a 'terrorist attack' by Istanbul's governor
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
'Eight arrested' in connection with nightclub attack

Turkish police stand guard outside Raina nightclub. Credit: AP

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the Istanbul nightclub attack, Turkish media are reporting.

The suspected gunman is not thought to be among those arrested.

ITV News Correspondent Sally Lockwood reports that a taxi driver has been arrested.

Previously she reported that the suspect managed to get a taxi to and from Raina nightclub.

