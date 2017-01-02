Injury rules Manu Tuilagi out of England training camp

England and Leicester will be hoping for better news on Manu Tuilagi after a knee injury ruled the rugby union star out of the national team's training camp.

Tuilagi, playing only his sixth game following a two-month lay-off because of a groin issue, limped out of Leicester's 16-12 Aviva Premiership defeat to Saracens on Sunday and will be assessed today.

Rather than wait for the diagnosis, England opted to replace the 25-year-old with Bath wing Semesa Rokoduguni for the 33-man two-day training camp in Brighton next week.