So-called Islamic State claims Turkey nightclub attack

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the New Years Eve nightclub attack in Turkey which left 39 people dead and around 70 injured.

In a statement the terrorist organisation said: "In continuation of the blessed operations that Islamic State is conducting against the protector of the cross, Turkey, a heroic soldier of the caliphate struck one of the most famous nightclubs where the Christians celebrate their apostate holiday."

The attack in Istanbul was carried out by a single gunman, who remains at large.