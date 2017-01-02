Advertisement

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
  • At least 39 people were killed and approximately 70 injured
  • The shooting was described as a 'terrorist attack' by Istanbul's governor
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
So-called Islamic State claims Turkey nightclub attack

Family and friends mourn one of the victims of the attack. Credit: AP

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the New Years Eve nightclub attack in Turkey which left 39 people dead and around 70 injured.

In a statement the terrorist organisation said: "In continuation of the blessed operations that Islamic State is conducting against the protector of the cross, Turkey, a heroic soldier of the caliphate struck one of the most famous nightclubs where the Christians celebrate their apostate holiday."

The attack in Istanbul was carried out by a single gunman, who remains at large.

