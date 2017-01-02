Advertisement

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
  • At least 39 people were killed and approximately 70 injured
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
  • Eight people have been arrested in connection with the attack
Istanbul attack suspect 'recorded video selfie'

A video has emerged showing the alleged suspect behind the Reina nightclub attack recording a selfie in Istanbul's Takim Square.

Turkish police have not revealed the man's identity, but have said they are close to identifying him after obtaining his fingerprints.

The video has emerged after police carried out an operation in the Zeytinburnu neighbourhood of the city on Monday evening, where they made several arrests.

