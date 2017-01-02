Istanbul nightclub attack: What we know about the victims

Nearly two-thirds of the people killed in the Istanbul nightclub attack were foreigners, with many from the Middle East, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency.

It said the bodies of 25 foreign nationals killed in the attack would be delivered to their families on Monday.

Among the dead were an 18-year-old Israeli woman, three Indians, three Lebanese, a woman with dual French-Tunisian citizenship and her Tunisian husband, two Jordanians, a Belgian national, a Kuwaiti citizen and a Canadian, according to those countries' governments and a diplomat.

Turkish media said the local victims included a 22-year-old police officer and a 47-year-old travel agent, both of whom were shot outside the club.