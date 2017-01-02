Advertisement

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
  • At least 39 people were killed and approximately 70 injured
  • The shooting was described as a 'terrorist attack' by Istanbul's governor
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
Istanbul nightclub attack: What we know about the victims

Family and friends at the funeral of Ayhan Akin on Sunday. Credit: AP

Nearly two-thirds of the people killed in the Istanbul nightclub attack were foreigners, with many from the Middle East, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency.

It said the bodies of 25 foreign nationals killed in the attack would be delivered to their families on Monday.

Among the dead were an 18-year-old Israeli woman, three Indians, three Lebanese, a woman with dual French-Tunisian citizenship and her Tunisian husband, two Jordanians, a Belgian national, a Kuwaiti citizen and a Canadian, according to those countries' governments and a diplomat.

Turkish media said the local victims included a 22-year-old police officer and a 47-year-old travel agent, both of whom were shot outside the club.

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

