Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
  • At least 39 people were killed and approximately 70 injured
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
  • Eight people have been arrested in connection with the attack
View all 33 updates ›

Istanbul shooting suspect 'in currency shop footage'

TurkeyVT Play video

New video footage of a man suspected of carrying out the Istanbul nightclub shooting has emerged.

The CCTV, taken from inside a currency exchange shop, shows the suspect talking from behind a glass divider at an unspecified time before the deadly New Year's attack.

A young man with dark hair wearing a winter jacket and hood is shown in the footage, which is believed to have been recorded shortly after the suspect arrived into Istanbul.

  1. Read more
  2. 33 updates
Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

More top news