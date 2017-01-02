At least 24 killed in Baghdad market place car bombing

At least 24 people have been killed and 67 wounded in Baghdad after a suicide car bombing in a busy market place.

The attack comes just hours after French President Francois Hollande arrived in the country.

A police officer said the suicide bomber attacked drove a pickup truck and attacked a fruit and vegetable market.

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, just two days after 29 people were killed in three bombings across the city, while on Sunday a suicide bombing killed seven police officers at a military checkpoint south of the Iraqi capital.

The Amaq news agency, which supports so-called Islamic State, reported that the attack had targeted Shi'ites who the terrorist organisation believes are apostates.

During a press conference with President Hollande, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the bomber pretended to be a man seeking to hire day laborers; once the laborers gathered around, he detonated the vehicle.

Mr Al-Abadi warned that the "terrorists will further try to hit civilians to make up for the losses," they have suffered on the battlefield.

"We are determined to annihilate terrorism and we are able to shorten its age," he said, calling on security forces and civilians to remain vigilant.