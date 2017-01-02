Police 'close to identifying Istanbul nightclub attacker'

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting
So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.
Here's what we know:
- A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
- The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
- At least 39 people were killed and approximately 70 injured
- Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
- 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
- A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
- Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
- Eight people have been arrested in connection with the attack