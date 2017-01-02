Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
  • At least 39 people were killed and approximately 70 injured
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
  • Eight people have been arrested in connection with the attack
View all 32 updates ›

Police 'close to identifying Istanbul nightclub attacker'

Police in Turkey released two photographs on Monday of the man they believe is responsible. Credit: ITV News

Turkish authorities are close to identifying the suspect responsible for an attack on an Istanbul nightclub in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told a press conference: "Information about the fingerprints and basic appearance of the terrorist have been found. In the process after this, work to identify him swiftly will be carried out."

Mr Kurtulmus said Turkey's continuing involvement in Syria, which began in August, clearly annoyed terror groups and those behind them.

He said the offensive to push back so-called Islamic State militants from its border and prevent Kurdish militia fighters from taking ground in their wake would continue until all threats to Turkey were removed.

Earlier on Monday, authorities in Istanbul detained eight other people in relation to the 'terror attack'.

  1. Read more
  2. 32 updates
Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

More top news