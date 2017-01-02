Police 'close to identifying Istanbul nightclub attacker'

Turkish authorities are close to identifying the suspect responsible for an attack on an Istanbul nightclub in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told a press conference: "Information about the fingerprints and basic appearance of the terrorist have been found. In the process after this, work to identify him swiftly will be carried out."

Mr Kurtulmus said Turkey's continuing involvement in Syria, which began in August, clearly annoyed terror groups and those behind them.

He said the offensive to push back so-called Islamic State militants from its border and prevent Kurdish militia fighters from taking ground in their wake would continue until all threats to Turkey were removed.

Earlier on Monday, authorities in Istanbul detained eight other people in relation to the 'terror attack'.