Police continue hunt for Istanbul gunman

Police in Turkey are continuing to search for the suspect behind the Istanbul nightclub attack by focusing their attention on the Zeytinburnu area of the city.

ITV News Correspondent Sally Lockwood is in Istanbul and said: "This is the neighborhood where they're focusing their attention tonight.

"We know it's from here the gunman took a taxi to the club to carry out the attack and it's here he asked a second taxi driver to bring him back as he fled the scene.

"The big question now is where he went from there, and tonight it's this area special forces and police are focusing their manhunt to find him."

Meanwhile ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo said the attack was a "significant gear-change from IS".

He said the Istanbul attack was "a declaration of an all-out public conflict with Turkey."

He added: "[The so-called Islamic State's use of] flowery language - in its claim of responsibility - matches the statement that came out of Brussels and after Paris - rather than the short, brisk statement that came out of Nice and Berlin.

"They appear to be saying 'this was no lone wolf. This came centrally, directed, commissioned from Syria, from the heart of IS, from the top of IS'."