Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
  • At least 39 people were killed and approximately 70 injured
  • The shooting was described as a 'terrorist attack' by Istanbul's governor
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
View all 25 updates ›

Police remain at site of New Years Eve attack

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

ITV News Correspondent Sally Lockwood is at the scene of the New Years Eve nightclub attack in Turkey where she reports Raina has been covered by tarpaulins.

A strong police presence remains at the scene as authorities continue the search for the gunman.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  1. Read more
  2. 25 updates
Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

More top news