The mother of The Pogues' Shane MacGowan has died in a car crash, police have said.

Therese MacGowan died after her car hit a wall in Ballintoher on New Year's Day, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for An Garda Siochana, the Republic of Ireland's national police force, said the crash was being treated as an accident.

"It would appear to be a single car collision with a wall," he added.