Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
  • At least 39 people were killed and approximately 70 injured
  • The shooting was described as a 'terrorist attack' by Istanbul's governor
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
View all 28 updates ›

Tributes to Bollywood producer killed in Istanbul attack

Mourners walking out of Meena Mahal - the home of Turkey attack victim and Bollywood producer Abis Rizvi. Credit: AP

Tributes have been paid to a Bollywood producer who was killed in the attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul.

Abis Rizvi was one of two Indians who died when a lone gunman opened fire in the early hours of New Year's Day, killing 39 people in total.

On Monday, people gathered outside his home in Mumbai.

BOLLYWEB Play video

Bollywood actor Raza Murad told reporters: "Those terrorists who have done this are not even human beings, they are not even Muslims, they are not even brave. Islam does not permit anybody to take anybody's life like this."

Sanjay Pushkarna, a local resident, said: "I knew Rizvi personally, he was a very kind hearted man. He had got one admission done for me (to a college) just without knowing me. And it's very unfortunate what has happened, and may his soul rest in peace."

  1. Read more
  2. 28 updates
Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

More top news