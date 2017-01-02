Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
  • At least 39 people were killed and approximately 70 injured
  • The shooting was described as a 'terrorist attack' by Istanbul's governor
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
View all 25 updates ›

Turkey imposes blackout on coverage of nightclub attack

Police at the scene of the attack. Credit: AP

The office of Turkey's prime minister has imposed a temporary ban on coverage of the New Years Eve attack on an Istanbul nightclub which left 39 dead and at least 70 wounded.

"Public order" and "national security reasons" were cited as the motives for the blackout which applied to media in the country.

The order asks media organisations to refrain from broadcasting and publishing anything that may cause "fear in the public, panic and disorder and which may serve the aims of terrorist organisations".

The blackout includes the "moment of the attack, aftermath of the attack and site of crime, public servants conducting their jobs, injured and dead, exaggerated analysis, and anything related to the people suspected of involvement with the attack, their methods of transportation and whereabouts".

  1. Read more
  2. 25 updates
Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

More top news