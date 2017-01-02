Turkey imposes blackout on coverage of nightclub attack

The office of Turkey's prime minister has imposed a temporary ban on coverage of the New Years Eve attack on an Istanbul nightclub which left 39 dead and at least 70 wounded.

"Public order" and "national security reasons" were cited as the motives for the blackout which applied to media in the country.

The order asks media organisations to refrain from broadcasting and publishing anything that may cause "fear in the public, panic and disorder and which may serve the aims of terrorist organisations".

The blackout includes the "moment of the attack, aftermath of the attack and site of crime, public servants conducting their jobs, injured and dead, exaggerated analysis, and anything related to the people suspected of involvement with the attack, their methods of transportation and whereabouts".