Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
  • At least 39 people were killed and approximately 70 injured
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
  • Eight people have been arrested in connection with the attack
Turkish police raid property in search for attack suspect

Police in Turkey are conducting a raid in Istanbul in the search for the suspect of the 'terrorist attack' on a nightclub in the early hours of January 1.

ITV News Correspondent Sally Lockwood is in the city and said the operation "is currently in progress at a house in Istanbul".

