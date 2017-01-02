Advertisement

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
  • At least 39 people were killed and approximately 70 injured
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
  • Eight people have been arrested in connection with the attack
Turkish police release updated images of 'terror suspect'

The man's full identity has not been revealed. Credit: ITV News

Police in Turkey have released updated photographs of a male suspect they would like to question in relation to the 'terror attack' at an Istanbul nightclub.

Thirty nine people were killed and 70 injured after a gunman burst into the Reina nightclub and began shooting indiscriminately in the early hours of January 1.

Witnesses said the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) as he carried out the mass shooting.

The so-called Islamic State has since claimed responsibility for the shooting, saying one of its members carried out the attack in revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

Turkish police have not released any further details about the man's identity.

