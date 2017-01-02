Turkish police release updated images of 'terror suspect'

Police in Turkey have released updated photographs of a male suspect they would like to question in relation to the 'terror attack' at an Istanbul nightclub.

Thirty nine people were killed and 70 injured after a gunman burst into the Reina nightclub and began shooting indiscriminately in the early hours of January 1.

Witnesses said the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) as he carried out the mass shooting.

The so-called Islamic State has since claimed responsibility for the shooting, saying one of its members carried out the attack in revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

Turkish police have not released any further details about the man's identity.