Funerals of two Istanbul attack victims held in Lebanon

The funerals of two Lebanese victims of the Istanbul terror attack were held on Tuesday.

The funerals of Haykal Mousallem and Elias Wardini took place, while the funeral of the third Lebanese victim, Rita Shami, will take place on Thursday.

The bodies of the three arrived in Beirut on Monday night, wrapped in Lebanese flags.

At the funeral of 26-year-old fitness instructor, Elias Wardini, his friends set off fireworks as his coffin arrived at a church in the capital.

Lebanon's Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, announced one hour of national mourning for the victims.

Four other Lebanese nationals were injured in the attack.