Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 14 people have been arrested in connection with the attack
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
Funerals of two Istanbul attack victims held in Lebanon

Relatives and friends of Elias Wardini grieve at his funeral. Credit: AP

The funerals of two Lebanese victims of the Istanbul terror attack were held on Tuesday.

The funerals of Haykal Mousallem and Elias Wardini took place, while the funeral of the third Lebanese victim, Rita Shami, will take place on Thursday.

The bodies of the three arrived in Beirut on Monday night, wrapped in Lebanese flags.

At the funeral of 26-year-old fitness instructor, Elias Wardini, his friends set off fireworks as his coffin arrived at a church in the capital.

Lebanon's Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, announced one hour of national mourning for the victims.

Four other Lebanese nationals were injured in the attack.

