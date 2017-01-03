Further prisoners 'to be released' from Guantanamo Bay

A final set of prisoners are to be released from Guantanamo Bay before Barack Obama finishes his tenure as President, the White House expects.

Roughly 60 prisoners remain in the controversial US military prison based on Cuba.

President Obama pledged to shut the base down when he campaigned for the presidency in 2008, and last secured the release of prisoners in August 2016.

The White House announcement of further transfers came just hours after President-elect Donald Trump said he believed no more prisoners should be allowed to leave "Gitmo."