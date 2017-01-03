Hunt to find Istanbul attacker growing 'increasingly urgent'

The hunt to find the gunman behind the Reina nightclub attack in Turkey which left 39 people dead and up to 70 wounded is growing "increasingly urgent by the hour", ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo warns.

Speaking from Istanbul, he told how 72 hours into the investigation "we don't know who the suspect is, investigators don't know where he is", adding authorities were not saying why they are yet to reveal the identity of the suspect.

He continued the need to find the Istanbul attacker is "far more urgent" than it was to find Anis Amri, the suspect behind the Berlin Christmas market attack, because "this is not a lone wolf, this is perhaps someone who was perhaps directed or commissioned straight from Raqqa, from the heart, from the top of so-called Islamic State".