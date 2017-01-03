Advertisement

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 14 people have been arrested in connection with the attack
  • Two foreign nationals arrested at Istanbul's airport are linked to attack, police sources told ITV News
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
Hunt to find Istanbul attacker growing 'increasingly urgent'

rohitv2 Play video

The hunt to find the gunman behind the Reina nightclub attack in Turkey which left 39 people dead and up to 70 wounded is growing "increasingly urgent by the hour", ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo warns.

Speaking from Istanbul, he told how 72 hours into the investigation "we don't know who the suspect is, investigators don't know where he is", adding authorities were not saying why they are yet to reveal the identity of the suspect.

He continued the need to find the Istanbul attacker is "far more urgent" than it was to find Anis Amri, the suspect behind the Berlin Christmas market attack, because "this is not a lone wolf, this is perhaps someone who was perhaps directed or commissioned straight from Raqqa, from the heart, from the top of so-called Islamic State".

