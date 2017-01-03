Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 14 people have been arrested in connection with the attack
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
View all 39 updates ›

Officials probe reports Istanbul suspect is Kyrgyz citizen

A video has emerged showing the alleged suspect recording a selfie in Istanbul's Takim Square.

Security officials from the Asian nation Kyrgyzstan have said they are checking reports the man wanted over the Istanbul nightclub attack is a Kyrgyz citizen.

The Kyrgyz security service said it was keeping in touch with Turkish officials with the suspect still at large.

Meanwhile, Turkey's state-run news agency has confirmed six more people have been detained in connection with the attack, raising the number of held suspects to 14.

Anadolu Agency said police were receiving numerous reports of sightings or tips from citizens, after the release of photos and videos of the alleged gunman, who has not been publicly identified.

Some 32 people wounded in the New Year's Eve attack that killed 39 remain in hospital, with four still critical.

  1. Read more
  2. 39 updates
Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

More top news