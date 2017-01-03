Officials probe reports Istanbul suspect is Kyrgyz citizen

Security officials from the Asian nation Kyrgyzstan have said they are checking reports the man wanted over the Istanbul nightclub attack is a Kyrgyz citizen.

The Kyrgyz security service said it was keeping in touch with Turkish officials with the suspect still at large.

Meanwhile, Turkey's state-run news agency has confirmed six more people have been detained in connection with the attack, raising the number of held suspects to 14.

Anadolu Agency said police were receiving numerous reports of sightings or tips from citizens, after the release of photos and videos of the alleged gunman, who has not been publicly identified.

Some 32 people wounded in the New Year's Eve attack that killed 39 remain in hospital, with four still critical.