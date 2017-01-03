Advertisement

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 14 people have been arrested in connection with the attack
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
Queen offers condolences following Turkey attack

Queen Elizabeth II Credit: PA

The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, following the terror attack in an Istanbul nightclub which left 39 people dead and around 70 wounded.

In a statement, Queen Elizabeth II said: "Prince Philip and I were saddened to learn of the terrible attack in Istanbul on New Year's Day.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the wounded, and with the Turkish people at this time."

