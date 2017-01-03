Queen offers condolences following Turkey attack

The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, following the terror attack in an Istanbul nightclub which left 39 people dead and around 70 wounded.

In a statement, Queen Elizabeth II said: "Prince Philip and I were saddened to learn of the terrible attack in Istanbul on New Year's Day.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the wounded, and with the Turkish people at this time."