The FTSE 100 Index closes at another all-time high

The FTSE 100 Index has closed at another all-time high of 7,177.89.

It follows a dramatic rise in the UK's blue chip index at the end of 2016, which saw it break its own records three days in a row.

London emerged as the best performing stock market in Europe last year, finishing 2016 more than 14% higher despite the vote for Brexit.

The pound's fall has proved beneficial for global companies listed on the index, as they earn in currencies that are stronger than sterling.

Investors were seemingly optimistic after last week's "Santa rally" - a market phenomenon where stock prices rise during the final trading days of the year.

Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex, said: "For now, at least, investors are ignoring the potentially disruptive events littered across 2017 - most pertinent to the FTSE being March's triggering of Article 50 and the impending announcements related to the banking sector's decision whether or not to stay in the UK post-Brexit - to get behind the UK index.