Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 14 people have been arrested in connection with the attack
  • Two foreign nationals arrested at Istanbul's airport are linked to attack, police sources told ITV News
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
'Two of 14 arrested collaborated with Istanbul gunman'

turkey1 Play video
  • Video report by ITV News Correspondent Sally Lockwood

Two of the 14 people arrested in connection with the attack at Reina nightclub in Istanbul are linked to the suspect and phone records show they collaborated with the gunman, police sources have confirmed to ITV News.

They added that the two were attempting to flee Turkey following the identification of the suspect.

ITV News Correspondent Sally Lockwood is in Istanbul following the attack which left 39 people dead and up to 70 wounded.

