'Two of 14 arrested collaborated with Istanbul gunman'

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting
So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.
Here's what we know:
- A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
- The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
- Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
- 14 people have been arrested in connection with the attack
- Two foreign nationals arrested at Istanbul's airport are linked to attack, police sources told ITV News
- The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News