Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • Eight people have been arrested in connection with the attack
View all 38 updates ›

Wife of Istanbul club attack suspect detained in Turkey

A video has emerged showing the alleged suspect recording a selfie in Istanbul's Takim Square.

The wife of the man believed to have carried out the Istanbul nightclub attack has been detained in Turkey, ITV News reporter Sally Lockwood has reported from Istanbul.

Turkish authorities have said they are making progress in identifying the gunman, who is still at large.

At least eight people have been detained in connection with the attack that killed 39 people.

  1. Read more
  2. 38 updates
Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

More top news