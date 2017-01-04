Advertisement

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • The identity of the gunman has been established, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
  • However authorities are not revealing the man's identity
  • 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack
  • Two foreign nationals arrested at Istanbul's airport are linked to attack, police sources told ITV News
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
Attack suspect 'pictured en route to Istanbul'

The suspected Istanbul nightclub attacker walks into a bus station in Konya. Credit: ITV News

Police in Turkey have released a photograph showing the alleged Reina nightclub attacker arriving at a bus terminal to purchase a ticket to Istanbul.

Turkish authorities claim he walked into the ticket hall in Konya with his friend several days before attack.

Although they claim to have identified the suspect, they have not released his identity publicly.

