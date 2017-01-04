Body of Indian film producer killed in Istanbul repatriated

The body of a Bollywood film producer, who was a victim of the gun attack at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day, has been brought home to Mumbai from Turkey.

Bollywood actors joined other friends and family to mourn Abis Rizvi, 49, on Wednesday morning.

Mr Rizvi was one of two Indian victims of the attack and his funeral will be held later today.

He wrote, produced and directed the Bollywood movie 'Roar: The Tigers of Sunderbans' in 2014, aimed at spreading awareness of tigers.

Nearly two-thirds of the people killed at the Reina nightclub were foreigners, many from the Middle East.