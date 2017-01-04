Advertisement

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • The identity of the gunman has been established, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
  • However authorities are not revealing the man's identity
  • 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack
  • Two foreign nationals arrested at Istanbul's airport are linked to attack, police sources told ITV News
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
Body of Indian film producer killed in Istanbul repatriated

Abis Rizvi was among 39 people killed at the Reina nightclub on New Year's Day. Credit: AP

The body of a Bollywood film producer, who was a victim of the gun attack at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day, has been brought home to Mumbai from Turkey.

Bollywood actors joined other friends and family to mourn Abis Rizvi, 49, on Wednesday morning.

Mr Rizvi was one of two Indian victims of the attack and his funeral will be held later today.

He wrote, produced and directed the Bollywood movie 'Roar: The Tigers of Sunderbans' in 2014, aimed at spreading awareness of tigers.

Nearly two-thirds of the people killed at the Reina nightclub were foreigners, many from the Middle East.

