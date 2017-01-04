Advertisement

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • The identity of the gunman has been established, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
  • However authorities are not revealing the man's identity
  • 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack
  • Two foreign nationals arrested at Istanbul's airport are linked to attack, police sources told ITV News
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
CCTV 'captures Istanbul attack suspect on way to Reina'

Video footage has emerged allegedly showing the Istanbul nightclub attacker leaving the Zeytinburnu district for the Reina nightclub.

The CCTV video, obtained by ITV News, was recorded at 10.49pm on December 31 and shows a man walking down the road wearing a hooded coat and carrying a large rucksack.

It is believed the rucksack contained the weapon that he used to kill 39 people during a mass shooting at the nightclub less than two hours later.

