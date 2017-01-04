Changing anti-terror laws 'would pose security risk'

A Turkish official has said changing the country's anti-terror laws would pose a threat to its national security.

The European Union wants Turkey to amend its anti-terror laws in order for its citizens to gain visa-free travel to Europe.

The initiative is part of a wider deal, signed last year, that is hoped would stem the flow of refugees and illegal migrants into Europe from Turkey.

However Turkey's EU minister, Omer Celik, reiterated Ankara's position that Brussels should not expect them to change their stance.