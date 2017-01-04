Advertisement

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • The identity of the gunman has been established, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
  • However authorities are not revealing the man's identity
  • 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack
  • Two foreign nationals arrested at Istanbul's airport are linked to attack, police sources told ITV News
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
Changing anti-terror laws 'would pose security risk'

Omer Celik, addressing a news conference last year. Credit: AP

A Turkish official has said changing the country's anti-terror laws would pose a threat to its national security.

The European Union wants Turkey to amend its anti-terror laws in order for its citizens to gain visa-free travel to Europe.

The initiative is part of a wider deal, signed last year, that is hoped would stem the flow of refugees and illegal migrants into Europe from Turkey.

However Turkey's EU minister, Omer Celik, reiterated Ankara's position that Brussels should not expect them to change their stance.

