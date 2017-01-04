German police arrest man in lorry attack investigation

German police have arrested a Tunisian man and are investigating whether he played a role in the lorry attack which killed 12 people.

On Tuesday evening police searched the room of a man who had dinner with Anis Amri, the man suspected of carrying out the attack, on December 18, a day before the attack on a Berlin Christmas market.

A spokesperson for Germany's chief federal prosecutor said there was currently insufficient evidence to charge the 26-year-old for any role in the attack, but authorities were evaluating communications devices seized during Tuesday's raid and another raid on an apartment belonging to a man who had contact with Amri.

The Berlin state prosecutor's office said the man had been arrested on suspicion of fraud involving social benefits.

Amri, 24, was shot dead by police in Milan on December 23, in a shoot-out in the city's northern Sesto San Giovanni suburb, after he produced a gun from a backpack when approached by police officers who asked him for ID while conducting a routine patrol.