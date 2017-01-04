Law bans French workers replying to emails from home

A new employment law has come into force in France, aimed at stopping employees from replying to emails, messages and calls outside of their working hours.

Already the new law has been branded the French Disconnection, as it requires companies with more than 50 employees to guarantee workers the "right to disconnect" when they leave the office at night.

The law - which came into effect from January 1 and has unclear enforcement provisions - makes it obligatory for firms to "start negotiations to define the rights of employees to ignore their smartphones".