Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • The identity of the gunman has been established, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
  • However authorities are not revealing the man's identity
  • 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack
  • Two foreign nationals arrested at Istanbul's airport are linked to attack, police sources told ITV News
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
Police step up security in Istanbul as manhunt continues

A Turkish police officer pulls over a taxi for a routine check in Istanbul. Credit: AP

Police in Istanbul are checking cars and passengers at various checkpoints across the Turkish city amid tightening security on Wednesday.

The checks were being carried out as the manhunt continues for the suspect behind the Reina nightclub attack on New Year's Day.

Authorities have identified the attacker, but have not revealed his name.

On Sunday, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office updated their travel advice for British tourists to the country and said: "There is an ongoing police operation in Istanbul as a result of the attack."

They added: "You should exercise vigilance and caution at this time, and follow the advice and instructions of the security authorities."

