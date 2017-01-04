Police step up security in Istanbul as manhunt continues

Police in Istanbul are checking cars and passengers at various checkpoints across the Turkish city amid tightening security on Wednesday.

The checks were being carried out as the manhunt continues for the suspect behind the Reina nightclub attack on New Year's Day.

Authorities have identified the attacker, but have not revealed his name.

On Sunday, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office updated their travel advice for British tourists to the country and said: "There is an ongoing police operation in Istanbul as a result of the attack."

They added: "You should exercise vigilance and caution at this time, and follow the advice and instructions of the security authorities."