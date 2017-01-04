Southern rail strike cut to three days

A planned six-day strike by Southern rail drivers, which is due to start on Monday, has been cut to three days.

The strike will now go ahead on January 10, 11 and 13 but not on other days next week.

Train drivers union Aslef confirmed the duration of the strike had been reduced but said there was still a likelihood of further action.

The latest strike comes following months of disruption for Southern passengers caused by industrial action, staff shortages and other problems.