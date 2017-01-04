Advertisement

Switzerland opens proceedings into Berlin market attack

The scene of devastation following the attack. Credit: PA

Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General has started criminal proceedings in connection with the Berlin Christmas market lorry attack which left 12 people dead.

The proceedings are based on suspected support of a criminal organisation and a violation of the country's ban on so-called Islamic State and Al-Qaeda.

However, the proceedings are against "unknown", which implies the authorities do no know precisely who, or how many people, could be involved.