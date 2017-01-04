Advertisement

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • The identity of the gunman has been established, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
  • However authorities are not revealing the man's identity
  • 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack
  • Two foreign nationals arrested at Istanbul's airport are linked to attack, police sources told ITV News
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
Turkish police arrest 20 in Istanbul attack investigation

Turkish special forces patrol near the scene of the attack. Credit: AP

Police in Istanbul have arrested 20 people as they continue to hunt for the gunman behind the attack on Reina nightclub which left 39 people dead and up to 70 wounded.

Authorities increased security around the city on Wednesday as they arrested 20 people with suspected links to the deadly attack, Turkish media reported.

