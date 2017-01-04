Advertisement

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

CCTV footage has emerged of the Reina nightclub gunman just hours before the attack which left at least 39 people dead and up to 70 wounded.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • The identity of the gunman has been established, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, however his identity is not being revealed
  • 58 people have been detained in connection with the attack, a third of who are children
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
Turkish police detain 58 in connection with Reina attack

turkey Play video

As CCTV footage emerged showing the Reina nightclub gunman just hours before the attack, Turkish police announced they had detained 58 people in connection with the attack across three cities in Turkey.

A third of those detained are children.

ITV News has also learnt that the suspected gunman used a fake passport and an alias to rent several homes in the weeks before the attack, yet despite the information they already hold, Turkish authorities have so far failed to find the attacker.

