Turkish police detain 58 in connection with Reina attack

As CCTV footage emerged showing the Reina nightclub gunman just hours before the attack, Turkish police announced they had detained 58 people in connection with the attack across three cities in Turkey.

A third of those detained are children.

ITV News has also learnt that the suspected gunman used a fake passport and an alias to rent several homes in the weeks before the attack, yet despite the information they already hold, Turkish authorities have so far failed to find the attacker.