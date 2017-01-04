Advertisement

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • The identity of the gunman has been established, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
  • However authorities are not revealing the man's identity
  • 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack
  • Two foreign nationals arrested at Istanbul's airport are linked to attack, police sources told ITV News
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
Turkish police identify Istanbul nightclub attacker

The suspect recorded a selfie in the city's Taksim Square. Credit: AP

The identity of the gunman who killed 39 people in an attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Day has been established, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

However authorities in Turkey have not revealed any further information about the suspect.

The gunman, who fled after the attack, remains at large.

Sixteen people have been detained as part of the investigation into the shooting.

