Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack at a nightclub in the Turkish capital Istanbul which left at least 39 people dead.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day, killing 39 and injuring around 70
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • The identity of the gunman has been established, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
  • However authorities are not revealing the man's identity
  • 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack
  • Two foreign nationals arrested at Istanbul's airport are linked to attack, police sources told ITV News
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
View all 48 updates ›

Turkish President: Nobody's lifestyle is under threat

President Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: APTN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said "nobody's lifestyle is under systematic threat" following the New Year's Day attack on an Istanbul nightclub.

Mr Erdogan gave his comments during a speech to local administrators at the presidential palace in Ankara, and said the shooting was a deliberate attempt the divide the nation.

In an address that was broadcast live on Wednesday, he said: "There is no point trying to blame the Ortakoy attack on differences in lifestyles.

"Nobody's lifestyle is under systematic threat in Turkey. We will never allow this."

  1. Read more
  2. 48 updates
Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

More on this story