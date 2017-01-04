Turkish President: Nobody's lifestyle is under threat

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said "nobody's lifestyle is under systematic threat" following the New Year's Day attack on an Istanbul nightclub.

Mr Erdogan gave his comments during a speech to local administrators at the presidential palace in Ankara, and said the shooting was a deliberate attempt the divide the nation.

In an address that was broadcast live on Wednesday, he said: "There is no point trying to blame the Ortakoy attack on differences in lifestyles.

"Nobody's lifestyle is under systematic threat in Turkey. We will never allow this."