Mobile phone footage and CCTV captured the moment a gunfight erupted outside a court in Izra, one of Turkey's biggest cities, before a car bomb is detonated killing two people.

By stopping the car, Turkish police think they foiled a bigger attack which they say was plotted by Kurdish PKK militants.

The attack comes just days after Islamic State claimed responsibility for a New Year nightclub attack in Istanbul, that killed 39 people.

It has different causes and different aims but terrorism is casting a shadow over Turkey and putting security services under pressure as never before.