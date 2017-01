Kurdish PKK militants were behind a car bombing outside a courthouse that killed two people in the Turkish city of Izmir, a governor said.

Provincial governor Erol Ayyildiz said a "clash erupted" after officers stopped a vehicle at a police checkpoint in front of Bayrakli courthouse.

"In this clash, terrorists detonated the car bomb while trying to escape," he told reporters.

A police officer and a courthouse employee were killed in the attack, he added.

Police shot dead two of the attackers who were armed with Kalashnikov rifles and grenades.