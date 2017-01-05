Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

CCTV footage has emerged of the Reina nightclub gunman just hours before the attack which left at least 39 people dead and up to 70 wounded.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • The identity of the gunman has been established, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, however his identity is not being revealed
  • 58 people have been detained in connection with the attack, a third of who are children
  • The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News
View all 54 updates ›

Turkish police identify location of nightclub attacker

The suspect has been identified but has not been named. Credit: AP

Authorities in Turkey have established the possible links and location of the main suspect behind the New Year's Day attack at an Istanbul nightclub.

In an interview with broadcaster A Haber, the country's Deputy Prime Minster Veysi Kaynak said he could not rule out the possibility of the gunman fleeing abroad.

It is believed the suspect is a member of the Uighur community - a Muslim group who live in western China.

He also said it was clear the attacker acted alone, but could have been helped by others.

  1. Read more
  2. 54 updates
Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting

More on this story