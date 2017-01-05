Turkish police identify location of nightclub attacker

Authorities in Turkey have established the possible links and location of the main suspect behind the New Year's Day attack at an Istanbul nightclub.

In an interview with broadcaster A Haber, the country's Deputy Prime Minster Veysi Kaynak said he could not rule out the possibility of the gunman fleeing abroad.

It is believed the suspect is a member of the Uighur community - a Muslim group who live in western China.

He also said it was clear the attacker acted alone, but could have been helped by others.