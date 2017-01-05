Turkish police identify location of nightclub attacker

Live updates: Istanbul nightclub shooting
CCTV footage has emerged of the Reina nightclub gunman just hours before the attack which left at least 39 people dead and up to 70 wounded.
Here's what we know:
- A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
- The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time on New Year's Day
- Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
- The identity of the gunman has been established, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, however his identity is not being revealed
- 58 people have been detained in connection with the attack, a third of who are children
- The main suspect's wife has been detained, police sources have told ITV News