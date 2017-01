Two attackers stormed their way into an Izmir courthouse after causing an explosion outside, ITV News understands.

The explosion was caused by a car bomb, the secretary general of the city municipality Bugra Gokce told reporters.

After the explosion - outside Gate C - the suspected attackers entered the building.

Both suspects were killed after being shot by police officers.

Footage recorded inside the courthouse shows dozens of armed security officials walking down the corridors with staff waiting patiently nearby.