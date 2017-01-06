Boy, 15, in court charged with manslaughter of Polish man

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a Polish man.

Arkadiusz Jozwik was attacked in Harlow, Essex on August 27 2016 and died of head injuries two days later.

Essex police said Mr Jozwik banged his head after falling to the floor when he was punched in the face. The incident is not being treated as a hate-crime.

The 15-year-old boy, from Harlow, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address in a brief hearing at Chelmsford Youth Court on Friday.

No pleas were taken and he was bailed to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 9.