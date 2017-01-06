'Three killed' after shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
Three people have reportedly been killed, with several people injured, after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida, according to US media.
Aerial footage of the incident showed people gathering outside the airport as police rushed to the scene.
At least nine people were injured, and the gunman is reportedly in custody, according to NBC News.
Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted that "everyone is running" as the incident developed.