Fort Lauderdale airport re-opens after five shot dead

Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida has re-opened after Friday's shooting that left five dead and six injured after a gunman opened fire in a baggage reclaim area.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, is in custody. He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.

The FBI has not ruled out terrorism as a motive, an official said.

In November, Santiago reportedly contacted the law enforcement agency and said the government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch Islamic State videos.

Authorities: Suspect chose to travel to airport for attack

George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami office. Credit: APTN

The suspect in the Florida airport shooting chose to travel to Fort Lauderdale to carry out the attack which left five people dead, authorities have said.

The suspect "'came here specifically to carry out this horrific attack", George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami office said.

Mr Piro added there were no signs of any altercation on board the flight or at baggage claim.

Mr Piro continued that Esteban Santiago, 26, the suspect, was cooperating with investigators and was interviewed for several hours overnight.

