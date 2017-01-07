British Great-Grandmother among Fort Lauderdale victims

Advertisement

British great-grandmother among Fort Lauderdale shooting victims

A British great-grandmother has been named as one of the five people killed in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, is in custody. He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.

Authorities have said they believe the suspect chose to travel to the airport for the attack.

Santiago is said to have been known to authorities. In November, he reportedly contacted the law enforcement agency and said the government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch so-called Islamic State videos.

Olga Woltering Credit: The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration, Cobb County

A British born Great-Grandmother was among the victims of the Fort Lauderdale shooting, according to reports.

Olga Woltering, who was in her eighties, was revealed as one of the five people killed in Friday's mass shooting at the airport when her church posted a touching tribute to her online.

The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration in Cobb County, Georgia, described Mrs Woltering as "charming" and "one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people".

Olga was so charming, calling everybody "Lovey" or "Love" in her unmistakable British accent. The picture above shows her normal face, complete with her beaming smile!

Her life revolved around her kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and hundreds of extended family at Transfiguration.

There are no further details available at this time, but Fr. Fernando Molina-Restrepo says: "Olga was one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people I have ever met. This is a horrible tragedy for everyone here at Transfiguration, especially because Olga was so loved. Olga and Ralph have been members of our Transfiguration Family since October 1978. May God give consolation to all of the victims of this tragedy and may God give eternal rest to those who died. Especially to our beloved Olga. Peace."

