Brother of suspect questions why he was able to keep gun

Shooting suspect chose to travel to Fort Lauderdale airport, say authorities

Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida has re-opened after Friday's shooting that left five dead and six injured after a gunman opened fire in a baggage reclaim area.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, is in custody. He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.

Authorities have said they believe the suspect chose to travel to the airport for the attack.

Santiago is said to have been known to authorities. In November, he reportedly contacted the law enforcement agency and said the government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch so-called Islamic State videos.