Cloudy and murky but mostly dry weekend

It will be cloudy and rather murky but dry for most on Saturday, though some rain will fall in the far south-west. There will be some brightness in the north, particularly in eastern Scotland. It will feel chilly under the cloud.

It will stay mainly cloudy, dry and rather mild throughout the night although some patchy light rain could affect some western parts. There will be a few fog patches in the east.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dull with some drizzle at times over western hills. Some breaks are likely in the east, especially across eastern Scotland. It will feel chilly.

The outlook for the beginning of next week will be wet and windy, particularly in Scotland, where gales are likely.

It will stay windy on Tuesday and Wednesday, though rain will be lighter and less widespread.